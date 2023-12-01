'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' is coming — Mekai Curtis + Joey Badass reveal best parts of their characters

With the upcoming return of the hit crime drama series Power Book III: Raising Kanan, ABC Audio caught up with some of the cast to chat about what's to come in season 3 and more.

Mekai Curtis, who plays the show's titular character, young Kanan Stark, and Joey Badass, who's the smooth drug lord antagonist Unique, dish on what they love most about their characters.

Curtis says he appreciates that Kanan, the son of the powerful and fierce New York drug queenpin Raquel "Raq" Thomas (Patina Miller), is dynamic and possesses a high level of duality.

"One of the things I enjoy as the actor getting to bring [the role] to life is getting to kind of give those different gears to the performance, and to those different relationships that he builds and possesses throughout the series," Curtis says.

Curtis notes that through his TV character, he's able to humanize Kanan in a way that's relatable to viewers.

"The good, the bad, thinking on your feet, adjusting for what's in front of you — that's the greatest gift about getting to play this character."

Joey says he enjoys the love/hate relationship fans have with Unique.

But this season, he says, there's new opportunity for his character.

"I think he opens up in a way where we've never seen him this vulnerable. So I'm excited to see the way people receive him in this season."

Season 3 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan premieres on the Starz app on Friday, December 1, at 11:59 p.m. and on TV at 9 p.m. ET.

