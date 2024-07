2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Are you seeing a trend with Post Malone and his collaborations? He teases a song, then he films a music video and shares a teaser of that, and then he puts out the song. I have a feeling we’ll get the Luke Combs collaboration with Post before his album drops in August. Here is the sighting of Luke and Post in Downtown Nashville from over the weekend of them filming a music video for their new song.