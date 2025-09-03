Post Malone Launches New Fashion Collection

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs at Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Post Malone is over in Europe for his European leg of his tour right now with Jelly Roll and held a runway show in Paris on Monday to launch his very own fashion label! Post said Austin Post Apparel is “new creative expression and soulful extension of his identity.”

“In true western fashion the collection featured denim, cowboy boots, plaid and yes, there was even a horse.” -Vogue Magazine

Post has a temporary pop up at Words Sounds Colors & Shapes - a boutique in the Marais district in Paris with plans for a New York presentation later this Septemeber!

