Post Malone Launches New Fashion Collection

Post Malone is over in Europe for his European leg of his tour right now with Jelly Roll and held a runway show in Paris on Monday to launch his very own fashion label! Post said Austin Post Apparel is “new creative expression and soulful extension of his identity.”
“In true western fashion the collection featured denim, cowboy boots, plaid and yes, there was even a horse.” -Vogue Magazine
Post has a temporary pop up at Words Sounds Colors & Shapes - a boutique in the Marais district in Paris with plans for a New York presentation later this Septemeber!