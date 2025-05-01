Post Malone and Jelly Set List Leaked

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 20: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs at Coachella Stage during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

If you’re going to Camping World Stadium June 10th to see Post Malone and Jelly Roll and you want to be surprised at the songs they play, stop reading now...

Seriously, stop reading, because we got our hands on their set list...

OK, for those of you that want to know what you’re in store for in June, here’s what we know:

According to Taste of Country, this is Jelly’s set list:

1. "Get By"

2. "Liar"

3. "Lonely Road"

4. "Wild Ones"

5. "Son of a Sinner"

6. "I Am Not Okay"

7. Medley of "Sweet Home Alabama, " "How You Remind Me, “”Flowers" and "California Love“

8. "Need a Favor"

9. "Save Me"

And here’s Post Malone’s set list:

1. "Texas Tea"

2. "Wow"

3. "Better Now"

4. "Lemon Tree"

5. "Wrong Ones"

6. "Go Flex"

7. "Broken Whiskey Glass"

8. "Hollywood’s Bleeding"

9. "I Fall Apart"

10. "Losers"

11. "Goodbyes"

12. "M-E-X-I-C-O"

13. "What Don’t Belong to Me"

14. "Feeling Whitney"

15. "Never Love You Again"

16. "Circles"

17. "White Iverson"

18. "Psycho"

19. "Finer Things"

20. "Pour Me a Drink"

21. "Dead at the Honky Tonk"

22. "Rockstar"

23. "I Had Some Help"

24. "Sunflower

25. "Congratulations"