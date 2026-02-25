POLL: Vote for who you think deserves to be in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Class of 2026

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2026 nominee

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 19: Billy Idol performs onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro)