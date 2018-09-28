Pistole Annies Make Huge Announcement

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

The PISTOL ANNIES are back and they are making sure everyone knows all about it! They are coming out with NEW MUSIC! An entire new album was announced along with the title, track listing, and release date of their new album. It’s called “Interstate Gospel”, and it’s out November 2nd.

Here’s what they said about it on Twitter: “The best way to describe this record is that it sounds like three women came unleashed and told a bunch of truth. We didn’t hold back and we’re proud of it.”

They released three new tracks from album. Those are: “Best Years of My Life”, “Got My Name Changed Back” . . . and the title track, “Interstate Gospel”. You can listen to them by hitting up PistolAnnies.com.

They’re also going to promote the album by doing three “intimate concert” events. We’re talking October 25th in Nashville . . . November 2nd in New York City . . . and November 7th in Los Angeles.

And it sounds like the concerts will be interactive. Quote, “These shows are the Annies’ way of inviting their fans into their living room to hang, talk, laugh and commiserate about real life while singing their own kind of country music.”