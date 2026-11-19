0 of 70The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert perform onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Brad Paisley and Lainey Wilson speak onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Brad Paisley and Lainey Wilson speak onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Tim McGraw performs onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. perform onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift presents Brooks & Dunn with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement award onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Carly Pearce and Michael Bublé speak onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Clint Black and Lainey Wilson speak onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Brandon Laine Coleman of The Red Clay Strays performs onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Tim McGraw performs onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Darius Rucker and Kimberly Williams-Paisley speak onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) John W. Hall, Drew Nix, Brandon Laine Coleman, Andrew Bishop and Sevans Henderson of The Red Clay Strays accept the Vocal Group of the Year Award onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Vince Gill presents the Entertainer of the Year award onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood of Lady A speak onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Zach Top performs onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Tucker Wetmore performs onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Tucker Wetmore performs onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn accept the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Clint Black and Lainey Wilson speak onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Carly Pearce and Michael Bublé speak onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Chris Stapleton accepts the Male Vocalist of the Year Award onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan and HARDY perform a tribute to Brooks & Dunn onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Ella Langley performs onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard speak onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Lzzy Hale and Josh Smith of Halestorm perform a tribute to Brooks & Dunn onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Stephen Wilson Jr. accepts the New Artist of the Year award onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Leanne Morgan speaks onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons performs onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Joe Hottinger, Lzzy Hale and Josh Smith of Halestorm perform a tribute to Brooks & Dunn onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Ella Langley accepts the Album of the Year Award onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Ella Langley accepts the Entertainer of the Year Award onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Lainey Wilson and Luke Bryan speak onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Lara Spencer and Lainey Wilson speak onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert perform onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town speak onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Zach Top and Dierks Bentley perform onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) CeCe Winans, Lee Ann Womack and Martina McBride speak onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Zach Top and Dierks Bentley perform onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Darius Rucker and Kimberly Williams-Paisley speak onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Lzzy Hale and Josh Smith of Halestorm perform a tribute to Brooks & Dunn onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Luke Combs performs onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) CeCe Winans, Lee Ann Womack and Martina McBride speak onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Marcus King, Joe Hottinger, Lzzy Hale and Josh Smith of Halestorm, John Osborne and T.J. Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan and HARDY perform a tribute to Brooks & Dunn onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Megan Moroney performs during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Drew Nix, Brandon Laine Coleman, John W. Hall, Andrew Bishop, and Zach Rishel of The Red Clay Strays perform onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Brad Paisley and Lainey Wilson speak onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Ella Langley accepts the Single of the Year Award for "Choosin' Texas" onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Zach Top and Dierks Bentley perform onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Vince Gill and Lainey Wilson perform onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Lainey Wilson hosts the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn accept the award for Vocal Duo of the Year onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift and Keith Urban perform onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Brad Paisley and Lainey Wilson perform onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Glen Powell and Shaboozey speak onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert perform onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Vince Gill and Lainey Wilson perform onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) (Cindy Ord/Getty Images) The 60th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert perform onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. 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