Morgan Wallen fans are a loyal bunch, and a fan at his show in Toronto proved that first hand (or arm). A woman named Emily brought a sign to Morgan’s show in Toronto that read, “Draw my 1st tattoo?” with a blank box underneath the writing.

Morgan spotted the sign and granted her wish.

Morgan wrote “Love Ya” along with his “MW” initials. Emily now has the design tattooed on the back of her arm.