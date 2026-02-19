Phoebe Dynevor to star in film adaptation of Emily Henry's 'Beach Read'

Phoebe Dynevor attends the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championships 2025 at Rio Grande Park on Dec. 18, 2025, in Aspen, Colorado. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images for St. Regis)

Phoebe Dynevor is joining the Emily Henry rom-com universe.

The Bridgerton actress will star in the film adaptation of the bestselling novel Beach Read, ABC Audio has learned.

Beach Read follows the character January Andrews, a romance novelist who struggles with writer's block due to her grief after the death of her father and her discovery of the secrets he kept.

January spends the summer at her father's Michigan beach house as she prepares to sell it. While there, she reconnects with Gus Everett, a fellow author and her formal college rival. The pair spark an unexpected romance after they agree to partake in a writing challenge to get them out of their respective writing ruts.

There is currently no word on any other casting for the film.

Yulin Kuang, who co-wrote the Netflix film adaptation of Henry's novel People We Meet on Vacation, will direct Beach Read for 20th Century Studios from her own script.

This is the latest adaptation of one of Henry's works, following the January release of People We Meet on Vacation. Three of her other novels — Book Lovers, Funny Story and Happy Place, are also currently being adapted for the screen.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and 20th Century Studios.

