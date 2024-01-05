Peloton users run down clip of coach dissing Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'

As they say repeatedly in Christopher Nolan's time-looping movie Tenet, "What's happened happened."

As reported, the Oppenheimer director revealed on Thursday that he was once "dying" during a remote session on his Peloton bike when the coach started dissing one of his movies — not realizing he was watching.

Just hours later, in a twist worthy of the English director's films, Peloton users found the exact clip of Jenn Sherman's intervals and arms class from December 28, 2020, in which she grouses about his heralded, complex sci-fi film Tenet.

Although Nolan didn't mention the movie's title, there was the coach pedaling as she exercised with small weights and tried to make sense of "What the f*** was going on in that movie."

Sherman griped that she "needed a manual" for it, adding, "seriously, you need to be a neuroscientist to understand" the film, which starred John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.

"That's two and a half hours of my life I want back," Sherman huffed.

For his part, Nolan said the criticism stung particularly bad because it came in the middle of the grueling sweat sesh. "When [film critic] Rex Reed takes a s*** on your film he doesn't ask you to work out!" the filmmaker joked to the New York Film Critics Circle, as he collected his Best Director award for Oppenheimer.

For the record, the replies to the coach were split: "Facts," more than one commenter replied, while others praised Nolan's structure of the film, which basically requires you to watch it at least twice — preferably back-to-back — to fully enjoy.

"It's funny to me that people complain about nothing being original these days ...Then they have the audacity to bash tenet," one of the movie's fans posted.

