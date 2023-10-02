'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie' tops the box office with $23 million debut

The animated sequel Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie topped the North American box office with an estimated $23 million in its opening weekend -- nearly double the debut of its predecessor's $13 million. The sequel added an estimated $23.1 overseas, for a $46.1 million global haul.

Saw X landed in second place with an estimated $18 million at the domestic box office -- an improvement over the last two installments, though far short of Saw III's $33 million debut in 2006. Saw X collected an estimated $11.3 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $29.3 million.

Gareth Edwards' The Creator, starring John David Washington, fell short of expectations, taking third place with an estimated $14 million against an $80 million budget in its debut. It fared better overseas, where it grabbed an estimated $18.2 million.

The Nun II pulled up in fourth place, with an estimated $4.6 million in its fourth week of release. The horror film has grossed $76.7 million at the domestic box office and $231 million worldwide.

Rounding out the top five was The Blind, a biopic of Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson, which opened to just under $5 million.

Dumb Money, which opened nationwide following two weeks in limited release, finished in seventh place, earning an estimated $3.5 million.

