Paul Walter Hauser joining Liam Neeson for 'Naked Gun' reboot, and more

Paul Walter Hauser has been tapped to star alongside Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson in Paramount Pictures' Naked Gun reboot, according to Deadline. The new movie is based on the Naked Gun film franchise and the TV series Police Squad!, which starred Leslie Nielsen as bumbling detective Frank Drebin. The new project, from Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers filmmakers Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, along with Lonely Island's Akiva Schaffer and Seth MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door, is set for a July 18, 2025, release ...

Amazon MGM is working on a feature adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel Verity, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Verity follows struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, hired by the husband of a writer named Verity to complete her unfinished novels after she's involved in a mysterious accident. Lowen discovers one particular manuscript that leads her to believe things aren't what they seem and decides to investigate, per THR ...

Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel will star in the upcoming new Amazon series The Better Sister, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, per the outlet, follows Chloe -- played by Biel -- who travels the world with her lawyer husband Adam and their teenage son, while her estranged sister Nicky (Banks) struggles to make ends meet while trying to stay clean. When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shock waves through the family ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.