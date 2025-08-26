Paul Mescal stars as William Shakespeare in 'Hamnet' trailer

Paul Mescal is William Shakespeare in the official teaser trailer for Hamnet.
The film "tells the powerful story of love and loss that inspired the creation of Shakespeare's timeless masterpiece, Hamlet," according to its official synopsis.
Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao directed the film from a script she co-wrote with O'Farrell. Zhao was famously the second woman to ever win best director at the Oscars for her 2020 film Nomadland, which also won best picture.
Emily Watson and Joe Alwyn also star in the film, which was produced by Steven Spielberg and 1917 director Sam Mendes.
Hamnet debuts in theaters on Nov. 27.
