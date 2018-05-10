Party In The Pines Announces Lineup

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

ANOTHER huge festival is coming to Florida and the Lineup has just been announced! Party in the Pines is happening October 19 and 20th in White Springs, Florida.

The headliners are Zac Brown Band, Little Big Town along with Luke Combs, Kip Moore, Runaway June, and the Mark O’Connor Band.

We have an exclusive presale code as well!

Get your tickets now- presale ends 5/13 at 10pm

PartyinthePines.com

Use the promo code: WWKA