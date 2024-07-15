Paramount+ rounds out cast of 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva'

Paramount+ has announced the full cast of NCIS: Tony & Ziva, the spin-off of the hit CBS franchise. As reported, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprise, respectively, as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David in the series, which is currently in production in Budapest.

Foundation alumna Isla Gie plays Tali, "Tony and Ziva's precocious 12-year-old daughter who is sick of being treated like a child." The streamer adds, "She's more intuitive and vigilant than the adults around her give her credit for and she's ready to prove this to them."

Shadow and Bone's Amita Suman plays Claudette, the tech whiz at Tony's security company. "There's no problem Claudette can't solve or code she can't crack," the producers say.

Ted Lasso vet Maximilian Osinski plays Boris, a Russian expat and one of the most brilliant and illusive computer hackers in the world, while Emily in Paris' Nassima Benchicou plays Martine, an "elegant and cunning" former French intelligence agent.

Avengers: Endgame actor James D'Arcy plays Interpol official Henry; Coronation Street's Terence Maynard plays "gentle and probing" therapist Dr. Lang; and Lara Rossi from The Watch plays former U.K. Special Forces operator Sophie, who watches over Tali.

The producers tease that NCIS: Tony & Ziva "picks up after Ziva's supposed death, when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter." However, NCIS viewers learned Ziva wasn't really dead and took part in one final mission for the agency, later reuniting with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

But "when Tony's security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe ... and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after."

