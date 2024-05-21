Paramount+ beams Holly Hunter aboard for 'Starfleet Academy'

Oscar winner Holly Hunter has joined the cast of Paramount+'s forthcoming Star Trek series Starfleet Academy.

The Piano veteran will star as the captain and chancellor of the titular academy at which young recruits train to someday boldly go where no one has gone before.

The series gets underway later in the summer of 2024.

According to Paramount+, the forthcoming show "introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself."

In the announcement, co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau enthused, "It feels like we've spent our entire lives watching Holly Hunter be a stone-cold genius. To have her extraordinary authenticity, fearlessness, sense of humor, and across the board brilliance leading the charge on Starfleet Academy is a gift to all of us, and to the enduring legacy of Star Trek."

