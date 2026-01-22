Oscars 2026: The nominees

The 98th annual Academy Awards, airing March 15 on ABC. (The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences)

Nomination day has arrived for the 2026 Oscars.

The nominees in all categories for the 98th Academy Awards were revealed Thursday morning in a live presentation from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

Oscar-nominated actress Danielle Brooks and actor Lewis Pullman announced the nominations, which includes this year's newest category: casting.

The 2026 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.

Here's a list of the nominees:

Best picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best director

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best actor

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best supporting actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best supporting actor

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best original score

Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet, Max Richter

One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood

Sinners, Ludwig Göransson

Best live action short film

Butcher's Stain

Jane Austen's Period Drama

A Friend of Dorothy

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best adapted screenplay

Bugonia, Will Tracy

Frankenstein, Guillermo Del Toro

Hamnet, Maggie O'Farrell and Chloé Zhao

One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams, Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best original screenplay

Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi

Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Best animated short film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best animated feature film

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best casting

Hamnet, Nina Gold

Marty Supreme, Jennifer Venditti

One Battle After Another, Cassandra Kulukundis

The Secret Agent, Gabriel Domingues

Sinners, Francine Maisler

Best original song

"Dear Me" from Diane Warren: Relentless

"Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters

"I Lied to You" from Sinners

"Sweet Dreams of Joy" from Viva Verdi!

"Train Dreams" from Train Dreams

Best documentary feature film

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best documentary short film

All Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best international feature film

Brazil, The Secret Agent

France, It Was Just an Accident

Norway, Sentimental Value

Spain, Sirât

Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best film editing

F1, Stephen Mirrione

Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen

Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge

Sinners, Michael P. Shawver

Best sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirāt

Best visual effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best makeup and hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best costume design

Deborah L. Scott, Avatar: Fire and Ash

Kate Hawley, Frankenstein

Malgosia Turzanska, Hamnet

Miyako Bellizzi, Marty Supreme

Ruth E. Carter, Sinners

Best production design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.