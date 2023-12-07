Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Emmy winner Sandra Oh & more in teaser to Paramount+'s 'Tiger's Apprentice' toon

By Stephen Iervolino

A who's who of top Asian talent can be heard in the new teaser trailer to Paramount+'s forthcoming animated adventure The Tiger's Apprentice.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, the film from Paramount Animation features the voices of Everything Everywhere All at Once's Michelle Yeoh, Killing Eve's Sandra Oh, Emmy nominee Lucy Liu and Crazy Rich Asians heartthrob Henry Golding.

Like Laurence Yep's book, the life of typical American teenager Tom Lee (Brandon Soo Hoo) takes a turn "when he discovers he is part of a long lineage of magical protectors known as the Guardians."

Golding voices a mythical tiger named Hu, who trains the lad to take on Loo (Yeoh), described as "a force that is as powerful as a Guardian but with evil intentions to use magic to destroy humanity."

The teaser shows the teen undergoing a training session and pulling off not only a slow-motion Matrix-style dodge of a ninja star trap, but a superhero landing.

Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang also fills out the voice cast, as does Joy Ride scene stealer Sherry Cola, Ahsoka's Diana Lee Inosanto and comedian/actor Jo Koy.

The film will debut on the streaming platform February 2.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

