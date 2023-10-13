Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams to read audiobook of Britney Spears' memoir

Gallery Books

By Andrea Dresdale

There will be an audiobook version of Britney Spears' new memoir, The Woman In Me, but Britney won't be the one reading it.

People reports Britney will record an introduction to the audiobook, but the rest will be read by Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams, the star of movies like The Fabelmans, Manchester by the Sea and The Greatest Showman.

In a statement to People, Britney says, "This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it. Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook."

"I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it," she continues. In a statement, Williams adds, "I stand with Britney."

The Woman In Me, including the audiobook, arrives October 24. According to the publisher, the book will reveal "for the first time [Britney's] incredible journey [and] strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!