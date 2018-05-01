Now Playing
Posted: May 01, 2018

Ormond Beach’s Kaleb Lee Performs Travis Tritt Song on Voice

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

The Voice Top 11 performed last night and Kaleb Lee from Ormond Beach covered Travis Tritt’s song, “Trouble.”

The elimination round is on tonight (Tues 5/1/18) at 8PM on NBC.

 

