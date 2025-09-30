Orlando makes the list of best foodie city in America

AVA MediterrAegean Visit Orlando's Magical Dining participating restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe menus for either $40 or $60. (Visit Orlando's Magical Dining)
By Jay Edwards

When is comes to restaurants, Orlando has a little bit of everything, from food trucks to fine dining. Whether it’s the unique offerings on Mills Avenue in Orlando to “Restaurant Row” in the Dr. Phillips area, Orlando has something for everyone.

Wallet Hub looked at all the major cities around the country and ranked them based on things like the number of restaurants, affordability, places to enjoy fine dining, craft beers and even food trucks. So, how did Orlando rank?

Orlando came in at #5 on the list for “Best Foodie Cities in America.” The Sunshine State did pretty well overall, with 3 cities ranking in the Top 10.

Check out the Top 10:

#10 San Diego, CA

#9 Sacramento, CA

#8 Las Vegas, NV

#7 Tampa. FL

#6 Austin, TX

#5 Orlando, FL

#4 Seattle, WA

#3 San Francisco, CA

#2 Portland, OR

#1 Miami, FL

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

