Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero "Out Indefinitely"

NBA: MAR 18 Magic at Clippers LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 18: Orlando Magic Forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks on during a NBA game between the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Clippers on March 18, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Jay Edwards

This isn’t the news Orlando Magic fans want to hear! The Orlando Magic announced that their superstar player, Paolo Banchero, has been diagnosed with a torn right oblique. If you’re wondering where that is, your oblique muscles are located on the sides of your abdomen, over your ribcage.

The Magic said Paolo will be out indefinitely and his return to the court will depend on how he responds to treatment. He will be re-evaluated by the team’s medical staff in 4-6 weeks.

The injury came towards then end of the game in Wednesday night’s loss to the Bulls in Chicago.

That was just one game after Paolo became the youngest player in Orlando Magic history to score 50-points in their win at home against the Pacers.

Get well soon Paolo, you will be missed!

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

