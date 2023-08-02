Oprah Winfrey Network finds new home on Max

Max, formerly known as HBO Max, announced that many of the original series that were part of the Oprah Winfrey Network have been made available on its streaming platform.

Shows featured on the OWN hub on Max include: Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Ready to Love, Belle Collective and Put a Ring On It, as well as previous seasons of Iyanla: Fix My Life and Super Soul Sunday.

"Our mission at OWN is to deliver programming that serves the female Black viewer, and this cross-portfolio collaboration presents a terrific opportunity to expand on that mission," Tina Perry, president of OWN, said. "OWN's premium content will not only be available to our current fans, but it will also be available to a whole new audience that can easily access our programming with this dedicated hub."

For viewers looking to watch OWN content on Max, it can be found within the "Brand Spotlight" carousel on the homepage.

