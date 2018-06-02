One Half Of Maddie & Tae Gets Engaged To High School Sweetheart

By MelissaOnK923

It has been a huge week for Maddie Marlow of Maddie and Tae as her and her longtime boyfriend, Jonah Font. The two have been together since before her days as a duo country artist. According to PEOPLE, the two started dating their sophomore year in high school. Jonah and Maddie had been on a vacation the last week in Mexico at the most tropical resort and that must be is where Jonah popped the big question. And Maddie’s engagement ring has a story of it’s own…

Maddie tells PEOPLE “The center stone on my ring is the diamond from my mom’s original engagement ring. My parents have been married 25 years!” She continues, “My dad bought her a new ring a while back, so she kept her original diamond to pass down to me or my sister someday. It is so special having an heirloom ring because I will get to pass it down one day too.”

She took to instagram to break the news to fans with a picture of her and Jonah and a caption that states “WE ARE GETTING HITCHED Y’ALL!” Make sure you swipe right to see all the photos in the post below! Full article: PEOPLE.com