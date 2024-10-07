OIA to halt operations due to Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Idalia flight delays Hurricane Idalia caused flight delays and cancelations at OIA. (WFTV Staff)

By Jay Edwards

Orlando International Airport has announced that commercial operations will stop Wednesday morning due to Hurricane Milton. The airport itself will remain open and OIA officials said it would remain open to accept emergency/aid and relief flights as necessary.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!