OIA to halt operations due to Hurricane Milton

Orlando International Airport has announced that commercial operations will stop Wednesday morning due to Hurricane Milton. The airport itself will remain open and OIA officials said it would remain open to accept emergency/aid and relief flights as necessary.
Operational Update/3 – Hurricane Milton— Orlando International Airport (@MCO) October 7, 2024
Our airport will cease commercial operations on Wednesday morning, in advance of Hurricane Milton. This move was made in coordination with our partners. We will resume commercial operations as soon as it is safe.
