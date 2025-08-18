Ohio man scammed out of money by con artist impersonating Jelly Roll online

A Springfield, Ohio man was scammed out of $70 in Apple gift cards by a conman pretending to be Jelly Roll online. The scammer used AI to create a deepfake video of Jelly Roll telling Ronnie Flint that he had won $50,000 and a car.

Ronnie believed the scammer because in the AI video, Jelly Roll used Ronnie’s name to congratulate him. Ronnie sent the $70 in Apple gift cards to cover “shipping costs” until a family member stepped in and stopped the scamming from continuing.

These AI videos an memes are getting so realistic that it’s out of control! Remember to double and triple check any information you see online.