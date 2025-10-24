Obie, & Chloe We’re Grossed Out By What Slater Just Brought In The Studio

The unfiltered was a good one this week!

Slater brought in a new invention for your mouth that he demonstrated in front of Obie and Chloe forcing them to beg him to stop before they threw up - GROSS! Plus, Chloe is locked in with her man and she was in Miami last weekend spending time with his family. How did it go?! What did they do?! And...Obie’s out of his house in Winter Garden but where did the Diaz family move, and what does this next chapter look like for them?

Listen to the full podcast below:

Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando

