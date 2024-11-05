'Not Marvel': Ryan Reynolds writing reunion with 'Deadpool' threequel's Hugh Jackman, director Shawn Levy

Ryan Reynolds is teaming up with Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy once again — and for now, it's not a follow-up to their blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine.

During a forthcoming chat with Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, Reynolds didn't share many details about the project itself with the trade, except to say it is "not Marvel."

"I’m spending the year writing," Reynolds said, adding the project will star him and Jackman, with Levy back behind the camera.

Reynolds previously worked with Levy on the 2021 theatrical hit Free Guy, as well as the successful time-traveling Netflix adventure The Adam Project that was released to the streamer a year later.

Jackman worked with Levy on the 2011 robot boxing family flick Reel Steel.

