Night One of The Bachelorette: Becca Meets Her Suitors

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

On Monday night’s season premiere of The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin met the 28 men that will be going head to head for 8 weeks, all to hopefully be her fiance in the end. These 28 guys include a guy named David who wore a chicken suit and someone named Trent who arrived in a hearse (Trent is from Florida!). “When I heard you were the Bachelorette, I literally died. But then you brought me back to life,” he declared.

And the strangeness continues as the night goes on. Next was that a dude named Jake showed up–who knew Becca from her home state of Minnesota but tried to introduce himself like they didn’t know each other. Which, to Becca, was a red flag right away. She questioned why he was on the show and sent him packing early in the evening. Meanwhile, she gave the first impression rose to Garrett, who made viewers swoon when he showed up in a minivan because he hopes “to be a great dad and an awesome husband.” DEFINITELY gets brownie points for that smooth entrance. Becca also gave him the season’s first kiss. “Since he pulled up in that minivan, I was smitten by him,” she admitted. “I loved it all. He’s so easy to talk to and so sweet, so to give him that rose… it felt so good.”