Nicole Richie, Simone Joy Jones star in teaser for 'Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead' remake

The era of '90s remakes continues as a new teaser has dropped for a remake of the 1991 comedy Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead.

A teaser for the 2024 version, which was shared by Nicole Richie on Instagram, shows Richie alongside Simone Joy Jones and June Squibb carrying the same quirky humor as the original.

The now-famous "I'm right on top of that, Rose!" tagline that has been used with popularity since the original movie's release also appears to be referenced in the new teaser.



"If we're not alone, and I ask you for something, you just say —" Richie says in the teaser, a reference to the line from 1991 film.

According to the film's synopsis, a mother leaves her four kids at home with an unlikeable babysitter who subsequently dies. Rather than ruin her mother's vacation, Tanya Crandell, played by Jones, decides to seek employment as an assistant to a fashion executive and take care of her siblings on her own.



The film is directed by actor-director Wade Allain Marcus and is produced by Treehouse Pictures and Lighthouse Productions.



The screenplay was penned by WandaVision writer Chuck Hayward.

The 1991 classic starred Christina Applegate and Concetta Tomei, and revolved around a similar plot of a teen forced to get a job to take care of her family after their babysitter dies.



The film has gained a cult following in the 30 years since its initial release.

The 2024 version of Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead will hit theaters on April 12.

