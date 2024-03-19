Nicole Kidman talks life with 2 teen daughters, 'Big Little Lies' season 3 and that AMC Theatres ad

Nicole Kidman is opening up about her home life and why now is the perfect time for Big Little Lies season 3.

The Oscar-winning actress discussed all of this -- and more -- in her cover story for Elle's April 2024 Impact Issue.



Kidman gushed about being a mom to two teenage girls, daughters Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban.

"I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite," she told the magazine. "I marvel at that age group and what they're dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much."



Kidman also partly credited her eldest daughter for inspiring her and Reese Witherspoon to discuss a third season of their Emmy-winning show Big Little Lies.

"My daughter is the one who watched both of the series and went, 'OK, there's just no question, there has to be a third.'"

Kidman and Witherspoon have been teasing a new season of the show in recent months, and the Moulin Rouge actress said now is the right time.

"There's the richness of the storylines, which we'd always discussed, but it needed time because there's actual unbelievable depth to the next chapter of these women's lives and their children's lives -- because children grow up, and that's kind of fascinating."



Kidman also teased that she, Witherspoon and their castmates -- Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz -- are still "very intertwined."

HBO has not confirmed or shared any official updates on a potential third season of the show.



The Expats actress also discussed her AMC Theatres ad, saying her dream is to spoof it herself one day, alongside a drag queen.

She also teased she has "more ideas for the next one."

