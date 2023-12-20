Nicole Kidman stars in dramatic trailer for 'Expats'

Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo star in the dramatic new trailer for Expats.

The six-part limited series, from The Farewell director Lulu Wang and based on Janice Y. K. Lee's novel The Expatriates, premieres January 26 on Amazon's Prime Video.

According to the official synopsis, Expats is set in 2014 Hong King and "centers on three American women — Margaret (Kidman), Hilary (Blue) and Mercy (Yoo) — whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy."

"The series interrogates privilege and explores what happens when the line between victimhood and culpability becomes blurred," the synopsis continues.

Also starring in the limited series are Brian Tee as Margaret's husband, Clarke, and Jack Huston as Hilary's husband, David.

