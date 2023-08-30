New voices announced for College Game Day’s opening theme song

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Lainey Wilson performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

On August 25th, Big & Rich announced the news that they will be stepping down as the lead vocalists for ESPN’s “College Game Day” theme song after 16 years. Their song, “Comin’ To Your City,” has been the opening theme since 2007 - and the kick-off to every college football weekend since then.

They teased a big announcement about a new theme song and new artists, saying the torch was being passed to unnamed “extremely talented artists.”

Now we know who - and what - we’ll be hearing at the beginning of each episode of “College Game Day,” starting on Saturday, September 2nd:

To celebrate 30 years of GameDay hitting the road, @dariusrucker, @laineywilson and @thecadillac3 are the new voices of our anthem 👏



The latest version of "Comin' To Your City" will be here Saturday morning 🎵 pic.twitter.com/7yzpwV7PfI — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 28, 2023

Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and The Cadillac Three are taking on this new reimagined version of “Comin’ To Your City,” which fans can hear this Saturday morning, September 2nd, at 8 a.m. CT on ESPN.