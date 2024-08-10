New trailer debuts for Disney+-bound 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'

At D23, Disney's annual fan expo, co-star Jude Law was on hand Friday to introduce the trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the latest Disney+ series set in that galaxy far, far away.

Law stars as the Force sensitive Jod Na Nawood in a sort of Star Wars meets The Goonies mash-up featuring a cast of kids -- and one young alien -- looking for adventure.

According to an official synopsis, the show "follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy."

"Finding their way home -- and meeting unlikely allies and enemies -- will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined," the synopsis continues.

With Jude Law leading the cast, the show features Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter and Robert Timothy Smith as the four children mentioned in the synopsis.

Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost also star, the latter voicing the beat-up, reprogrammed pirate droid SM-33.

At the 2023 Star Wars Celebration in London, Law said onstage that there were many "pinch-me moments" for him as he made his Star Wars debut, calling it an "extraordinary" experience.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on Disney+ on Dec. 3.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News

