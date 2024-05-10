New spinoff for Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo: 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva'

Two NCIS favorites are getting their own spinoff. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, who respectively played Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David on the series, took to social media to announce "Tiva," as the fans dubbed the couple, will be back in Paramount+'s NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

"It makes it really easy because the fans will know exactly what the show is. It's about Tony and Ziva in Europe," de Pablo joked.

Weatherly, who bowed out of NCIS in season 13, added that the show will shoot in Europe over the summer.

According to the streaming service, the show finds the couple raising their daughter Tali in Paris, but the NCIS veterans are forced to go on the run when Tony's company is attacked.

"I expect intrigue, romance, a background of Europe, impossible situations that will make our life very complicated but somehow a little something about love," said the actress. Her character left the show in season 11, and was once rumored to have been killed in a bombing -- but popped back up in season 16.

In a statement from the streamer, the pair, who will executive produce the show with John McNamara said, "We've been talking about this story for many years, and now with John McNamara at the helm, we are ready."

The actors promised "an action-packed roller coaster fueled by love, danger, tears and laughter," and also thanked the fans "who supported the 'TIVA' movement for years."

They added, "To this day, they say hello in grocery stores and on the street to tell us how much these characters mean to them and ask what Tony and Ziva are up to now. This is for you!"

