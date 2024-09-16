New music for you to check out from Morgan Wallen

The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

We know he’s been busy on the road, but he also told us recently in an Instagram post that he’s been laying low and recoding new music. Well, that wasn’t “Lies, Lies, Lies.” (See what I did there? OK, I’ll stop now.)

Morgan recently performed “Love Somebody” (Below) at his show in Stockholm and now it looks like the studio version might be ready to release.

When? Well, he didn’t say, he just gave us the teaser of “This one coming at y’all soon.”