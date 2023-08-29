New Jersey farm has created a Reba McEntire corn maze

Von Thun’s Farms in Washington, New Jersey has added a country music twist to their corn maze this season. To celebrate Reba McEntire’s upcoming book, “Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots,” and companion album, “Not That Fancy,” the farm is preparing to open a corn maze to honor Reba.

The 5+ acre maze is set to open Saturday, September 16th. “This is an exciting time to be working with Reba and we’re thrilled to honor her in our maze design this year,” said Bob Von Thun, owner of Thun’s Country Farm Market.

“While I admit being in a corn maze is one of the more unique things I’ve ever been invited to be a part of, I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with some of the things that matter most to me - farming, family, and friends,” Reba said.

See pictures of the maze here.