Netflix reveals upcoming 'Love Is Blind' slate, including an interactive game

Netflix's love for Love Is Blind knows no bounds, as the streamer has just announced three upcoming projects for the reality dating show franchise starring Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

September 1 kicks things off with the debut of season 4 of Love Is Blind: After the Altar. Netflix teases, "As the married couples raise a toast to their one-year anniversaries and the singles reflect on the past year...unexpected surprises and twists" leave some relationships "hanging in the balance. Will remaining tension be squashed? Have marriages and friendships grown together or grown apart?"

September 19 will see the debut of Netflix Stories: Love is Blind on the App Store and Google Play. It's a "brand new interactive story game" in which "[p]layers will be able to put themselves in the pods as the newest singles on the series, and experience all of the romance in pursuit of true love and self-discovery."

Netflix calls the game "the perfect way for Love is Blind fans to experience even more of what they love about the series."

The interactive adventure is the perfect warm up for the September 22 launch of Love Is Blind season 5.

The fifth go-round features couples from Houston, Texas, whose search for love will span 10 episodes. Netflix notes that new episodes of Love Is Blind will roll out each Friday: Week 1 will debut episodes 1-4; Friday, September 29, will be episodes 5-7; Friday, October 6, will debut the eighth and ninth installments, and Friday, October 13, will see the finale — the wedding days for the contestants.

