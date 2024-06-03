Netflix drops trailer to second half of 'Bridgerton' season 3

Netflix has dropped the juicy trailer to the second half of Bridgerton's third season.

After the "sudden" engagement between Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton, the whole town's abuzz, fed by "fresh gossip" from Penelope's alter ego, Lady Whistledown.

However, her secret identity could spell disaster as the wedding approaches, as Colin has no idea his bride-to-be has been the author of the tea-spilling missives all along.

Adding to the pressure of their forthcoming nuptials, there's Claudia Jessie's Eloise Bridgerton, who seems like she's going to spill the beans with a cheeky toast to the couple, raising her glass to "truly knowing each other completely."

"Colin cannot discover my secret," Penelope says. "Whistledown is power."

Colin asks her, "Is there some secret you're not telling me?"

Whistledown teases in voice-over, "While most seasons of our married mart follow a pattern, this season surely is a surprise."

Bridgerton season 3, part 2, arrives June 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.