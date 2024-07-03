Netflix announces cast members for 'Sandman''s sophomore season

The second season of Netflix's The Sandman is taking shape, and Netflix's blog, Tudum, has the newest details.

The adaptation of Neil Gaiman's iconic graphic novel will feature his characters Destiny, Delirium and The Prodigal, played, respectively, by Adrian Lester, Esmé Creed-Miles and Barry Sloane.

They'll be joining returning season 1 stars Tom Sturridge as Morpheus aka Dream, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire and Donna Preston as Despair.

The sophomore frame's cast will also see Patton Oswalt reprise as Matthew the Raven; Jenna Coleman back as Johanna Constantine; Stephen Fry returning as Gilbert; and Asim Chaudhry reprising as Abel.

Gaiman explains the second season will also include a fan favorite from the books, Wanda, played by Pose veteran Indya Moore. Gaiman tells Tudum, "Wanda began for me in 1988, because I had trans friends and was not seeing them reflected in the comics I was reading, so I resolved to create a trans woman in a mainstream comic, the first time that had happened."

He added, "For over three decades, people have been telling me that she was an inspiration to them. I’m thrilled that, 35 years later, she's on the screen in all her glory."

