Netflix announces episode titles for fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things'

To commemorate November 6 -- aka "Stranger Things Day," aka the day Will Byers was sucked into the Upside Down -- Netflix revealed Stranger Things will return in 2025, as well as the titles for all eight remaining episodes of the streaming phenomenon's fifth and final season.

"In the fall of 1987, one last adventure begins … " Netflix teased in a series of title cards.

Here are the titles -- let your imagination run as to what they could mean:

Episode 1

"The Crawl"

Episode 2

"The Vanishing of …"

Episode 3

"The Turnbow Trap"

Episode 4

"Sorcerer"

Episode 5

"Shock Jock"

Episode 6

"Escape From Camazotz"

Episode 7

"The Bridge"

Episode 8

"The Rightside Up"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.