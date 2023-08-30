Netflix announces its star-packed upcoming slate

On Wednesday, Netflix laid out its schedule for the fall through December. It includes documentaries, series and feature films from the likes of director and star Bradley Cooper, Chris Evans, Julia Roberts, Jodie Foster and more.

September's offerings include the documentaries Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America on September 6 and The Saint of Second Chances on the 19th; the rom-com Love At First Sight and the vampire thriller El Conde on September 15; the reboot Spy Kids: Armageddon on September 22; and Wes Anderson's drama The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar on September 27.

October 6 will see the release of the thriller Reptile, starring Justin Timberlake, Benicio Del Toro and Alicia Silverstone. October 13 will see Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich starring in Fair Play; the Bill Burr-starring comedy Old Dads on October 27; and Pain Hustlers with Chris Evans on October 22.

November will see the Diana Nyad biopic Nyad debut on the third of the month, starring Annette Bening as the long-distance swimmer, and Jodie Foster as her best friend and coach Bonnie Stoll. November 3 is also the release date of the Sylvester Stallone documentary Sly.

On November 10, Fight Club and Se7en director David Fincher's The Killer drops on the streaming service, followed by the holiday film Best. Christmas. Ever! on November 16, and the animated Adam Sandler and Bill Burr film Leo on November 21.

On November 30, Jennifer Garner's body-swap comedy Family Switch debuts.

In December, Julia Roberts' thriller Leave the World Behind drops on the eighth of the month, followed by the sequel Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget on December 13.

On December 20, Netflix debuts the biopic Maestro, starring director Bradley Cooper and Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan.

