Netflix announces Kennedy family series starring Michael Fassbender

Michael Fassbender attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents 'The Agency' event at The Meryl Streep Center for Performing Artists on April 6, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

A new series centered on the Kennedy family is coming to Netflix.

The streaming service has announced that the new drama series Kennedy, based on the Fredrik Logevall book JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, 1917-1965, is on the way.

Michael Fassbender will star in the eight-episode series as Joe Kennedy, Sr. The show will be directed by Another Round helmer Thomas Vinterberg. It will be showrun and executive produced by Sam Shaw.

"Kennedy reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today," according to its official logline. "Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother."

Shaw told Netflix that the story of the Kennedys is "the closest we have to American mythology — somewhere between Shakespeare and The Bold and the Beautiful."

He also praised Logevall’s biography, saying it was stunning and nuanced. Shaw said the book "pulls a veil on the human strivings and burdens behind the myth, revealing as much about our present moment, how we got here and where we’re going, as about the Kennedys themselves."

Shaw said he is thrilled to explore this family's saga "at a moment when our past feels urgently present.”

