National Board of Review gives Scorsese, Gladstone flowers for 'Flower Moon'

ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes)

By George Costantino

Killers of the Flower Moon was named best picture by The National Board of Review, and also earned top prizes for its director Martin Scorsese and co-star Lily Gladstone.

Paul Giamatti took home the best actor award for his role in The Holdovers, with the film's Da'Vine Joy Randolph grabbing supporting actress honors. Mark Ruffalo took home the best supporting actor prize for his turn in Poor Things.

Sean Durkin's The Iron Claw was hailed as the best ensemble of 2023.

The NBR Awards Gala, hosted by NBC News Sunday Today host and MSNBC's Morning Joe co-host Willie Geist, will take place January 11 at Cipriani 42nd Street, in New York City.

Here's the full list of winners:

Best Film
Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Director
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Actor
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Best Actress
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Supporting Actor
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

NBR Icon Award
Bradley Cooper

Best Original Screenplay
The Holdovers

Best Adapted Screenplay
Poor Things

Breakthrough Performance
Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One

Best Directorial Debut
Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Film
Anatomy of a Fall

Best Documentary
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Best Ensemble
The Iron Claw

Outstanding Achievement in Stunt Artistry
John Wick: Chapter 4

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
Barbie and Killers of the Flower Moon

Top Films (in alphabetical order)
Barbie
The Boy and the Heron
Ferrari
The Holdovers
The Iron Claw
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order)
La Chimera
Fallen Leaves
The Teachers' Lounge
Tótem
The Zone of Interest

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)
20 Days in Mariupol
32 Sounds
The Eternal Memory
The Pigeon Tunnel
A Still Small Voice

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order):
All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt
All of Us Strangers
BlackBerry
Earth Mama
Flora and Son
The Persian Version
Scrapper
Showing Up
Theater Camp
A Thousand and One

