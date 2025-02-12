Nate Smith updates fans on weight loss journey: “50 lbs lighter baby!!”

Nate Smith, winner of the New Male Artist of the Year award, poses in the press room during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas.

Nate Smith is down 50 lbs. so far in his weight loss journey!

Nate shared a side-by-side picture of himself before and after losing the weight on his Instagram.

“Everyone is asking how I lost weight. I didn’t do Ozempic, I didn’t do anything weird like that. It turns out if you eat less food, you actually lose weight. Putting the fork down and just going for it is how you do it.” Nate shared on his Instagram stories.

Nate credits his brother, Kyle Smith, who has a cookbook with recipes for low calorie, high protein meals.

Congrats, Nate!