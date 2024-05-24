Nate Smith Just Had the "Best Week of My Life"

59th Academy of Country Music Awards Nate Smith, winner of the New Male Artist of the Year award, poses in the press room during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Omar Vega/Getty Images)

By Jay Edwards

Things are going Nate Smith’s way these days and he’s very grateful for all of it! He told the website antiMusic last week was the best week of his life!

For starters, he performed his new hit “Bulletproof” with Avril Lavigne last Thursday at the ACMs.  That was his first time performing at an awards show, so that was huge for him.

Then, he picked up tree different honors in the same week: 

Best New Male Artist at the ACMs

“Billboard” named him their Rookie of the Year

Amazon announced him as their newest Breakthrough Artist of 2024

Here’s how Nate put it in the interview, “Last week was the best week of my life.  I’m still pinching myself.”

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

