Nancy Guthrie disappearance: FBI Director Kash Patel releases images, video of 'armed individual'

FBI Director Kash Patel has released images and video of an "armed individual" in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie.

"[L]aw enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance," Patel said in his post.

Savannah Guthrie posted the images to her Instagram account, with the message, "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home."

Nancy Guthrie was taken from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 1, according to authorities. A Monday, Feb. 9, ransom deadline by persons claiming to be Nancy Guthrie's abductors passed as the search for her continues.

Patel said the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department worked with “private sector partners” in recent days to recover the video footage, which Patel said had been “lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors, including the removal of recording devices.”

“The video was recovered from residual data located in the backend systems,” Patel said. “Working with four partners – as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump was briefed on the latest details in the case and was reviewing the video footage posted online by Patel.

The latest development in the case came a day after Savannah Guthrie made an impassioned plea to the public to help solve her mother's disappearance.

"We are at an hour of desperation, and we need your help," Savannah Guthrie said in an Instagram video, speaking directly to the camera. It was the fourth video that Savannah Guthrie and her two siblings had released on social media since their mother vanished.

The exact time of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance is unclear. Her doorbell camera disconnected at 1:47 a.m. on Feb. 1, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. At 2:12 a.m., the camera software detected a person, and at 2:28 a.m., Nancy Guthrie's pacemaker app disconnected from her phone, which was left behind at her house, Nanos said.

Over the weekend, the Guthrie family received a demand for a bitcoin ransom by a Monday deadline by a party claiming to be Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper. Savannah Guthrie and her siblings said they'd pay for their mother's return.

"We received your message and we understand," Savannah Guthrie said in an Instagram video over the weekend. "We beg you now to return our mother to us so we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

After the ransom deadline passed Monday evening, the FBI released a statement, saying its agents continued to work around the clock on the case and that more were being sent to Arizona to assist in the investigation.

“The FBI is not aware of any continued communication between the Guthrie family and suspected kidnappers, nor have we identified a suspect or person of interest in this case at this time,” the FBI said in its statement.

The bureau added that additional personnel from FBI field offices nationwide would continue to be deployed to the Tucson area to work on the case

“We are currently operating a 24-hour command post that includes crisis management experts, analytic support, and investigative teams. But we still need the public's help,” the FBI’s statement said. "Someone has that one piece of information that can help us bring Nancy home."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

