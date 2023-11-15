"My whole damn heart": Tallulah Willis shares photos with dad Bruce Willis

Tallulah Willis has shared new photos with dad Bruce Willis amid his ongoing health issues.

"[D]amn, these photos are hitting tonight," she captioned a slideshow of images of her with the Moonlighting actor.

In one photo, the duo are seen sitting in a chair together. Another shows them caught in a candid moment outside, with Bruce smiling for the camera while his daughter wears a Die Hard sweatshirt.

Elsewhere in her caption, Tallulah called her dad "my whole damn heart" and said she's "so proud" to be named after him, even sharing a photo of her license with her full name: Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis.

She added #babybruce to the post.

Bruce's family announced in March 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be "stepping away" from his career. In February 2023, they revealed he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," they said at the time, calling FTD a "cruel disease" for which there is no treatment.

According to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, FTD currently has no cure.

Tallulah opened up on her dad's current condition and ongoing health battle on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this month, saying he's doing "the same," which she added "is he best thing I could ask for."

"What I see is ... love when I'm with him," she continued. "He's my dad and he loves me."

