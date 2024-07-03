"My thirst has been trapped": Blake Lively responds to Hugh Jackman's "private" photo of Ryan Reynolds

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

By Stephen Iervolino

While Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds famously troll each other on social media, a reaction to a beefcake photo of the Deadpool star shows Lively's not opposed to giving her husband his flowers.

His Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Jackman recently posted the snap of a tank top-wearing Reynolds in a hotel room, pointing at the camera. Judging by the yellow and red purses in the room — incidentally, and cleverly, the opposing color schemes of Deadpool and Wolverine's supersuits — it could have been a shot snapped by Blake.

Jackman sniped of the photo, "You want me to put this away? — Ryan Reynolds, co-star, mouth breather, a******."

Instead of piling on with her own jab, Lively replied of the picture, "My thirst has been trapped."

For his part, Reynolds snapped back at Jackman, saying, "This photo is from my private collection. How dare you?"

Deadpool & Wolverine debuts in theaters July 26.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!