The Muppets Coming To Rock n’ Roller Coaster At Hollywood Studios

Jim Henson is well know for his muppet characters. The first Kermit the Frog was made out of one of his mother's old coats and two ping pong balls.

It’s official! The Muppets are moving to Sunset Blvd. at Hollywood Studios in 2026 - they are taking over Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster!

Aerosmith is wrapping up their recording studio and Rock ‘n’ Rollercoaster will be closing at the end of 2025 with the Muppets zooming through with plans to open in 2026.

The announcement comes the same day as the Muppet*Vision 3D show closed it’s brick building for the last time.

Check out the exciting news from Kermit below: